Engineer Dances With Responsive Robots to Showcase the Positive Side of Artificial Intelligence

Dr. Catie Cuan, an engineer and artist-in-residence at The Exploratorium in San Francisco, has pioneered the field of “choreorobotics”, combining movement with artificial intelligence. By dancing with responsive robots, Cuan hopes to show a more productive and positive side of AI.

I think so much of the narrative that we see around robotics is adversarial, xenophobic, it’s scary. And we have these tropes that robots are coming to hurt you or coming for your job. And I think not only is that super limiting, it also means that a lot of people who could be lending their voices to robotics self-select out.