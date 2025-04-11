The Wide Variety of Eyes Found in the Animal Kingdom

Professor Lars Schmitz of Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, California, spoke with Joe Pickard of Wired about the wide variety of shapes and forms that animal eyes take. Shmitz used a colorful tree of life to explain how each animal evolved to have the best eyesight that best suits their specific needs.

The Animal Eyes Tree of Life

image via Wired

