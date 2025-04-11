Musician Rocks Out Techno Music on Electric Accordion

French musician Gray Socker completely rocks out techno music on an electric accordion, using his multiple foot pedals to coax different sounds out of the instrument. Socker said that, while he played classical compositions on the instrument when he was young, he was drawn to more modern sounds in his teenage years.

Accordionist Grayssoker was drawn to Electronic Music as a teenager, gradually turning away from Traditional and Classical Music to devote himself to Electro Accordion, fusing Techno, Dub and Trance, dressed in hypnotic Live improvisations. Who ever thought that Accordion and Techno would go well together?

via The Awesomer