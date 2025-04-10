A Compilation of Commercials Directed by David Lynch

placereel put together a fascinating half hour compilation that encompasses the many commercials that were directed by the late, greatly missed David Lynch.

In addition to film and television, director David Lynch has had an extensive career in TV commercials as well.

Clients included Calvin Klein, New York Department of Sanitation, PlayStation, Gucci, Louboutin, Alka Seltzer, and many more. Each commercial reflected Lynch’s stark yet quirky style.

