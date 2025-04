Gifted Musician Shreds the Classic Beethoven Composition ‘Für Elise’ on Electric Guitar

Gifted musician Ichika Nito absolutely shredded the Beethoven composition “Für Elise” on a gorgeous carbon guitar by Ibanez, giving the old classic a heavy metal punch. He also filled out the sound by adding drums and bass.

Für Elise Transformed with INSANE Guitar Riffs & Drum and Bass

via The Awesomer