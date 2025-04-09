Rescued Lamb Falls In Love With Dog Who Guards Him

A rescued lamb named Richard, who was rejected by his mother at birth and bottle raised by their loving human Lacy, fell absolutely in love with Chumley, an Anatolian Pyrenees guard dog, and found that the feeling was mutual. In fact, Richard does not like the company of other sheep, he just likes to hang out with Chumley all of the time.

I got two other sheep right away because I was like “Okay he needs some other sheep.” He didn’t want anything to do with them he just connected with Chumley our livestock guarding dog. Richard fell in love with Chumley. 

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

