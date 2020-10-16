fbpx

Dancing Through Harlem With the Dance Theatre of Harlem Company During Harlem Week 2020

The Dance Theater of Harlem Company celebrated Harlem Week 2020 with a virtual that took them on a pirouetting tour through New York City streets. The troupe stopped at such iconic places as the 145th and St. Nicholas Subway Station, The City College of New York at 137th Street, the Riverbank State Park, and the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building.

We are thrilled to join Harlem Week 2020 with this special virtual presentation of “Dancing Through Harlem” by the Dance Theatre of Harlem Company!

