On Monday’s episode of Ellen, host Ellen DeGeneres made some of the biggest summer movies from 2018 even better by adding a whole lot of dancing. She featured movie characters grooving in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Avengers: Infinity War, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
