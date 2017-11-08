Laughing Squid

Dana Carvey Does a Humorous Impression of Paul McCartney Explaining Life in 2016 to John Lennon

In November 2016, comedian Dana Carvey appeared as a guest on The Howard Stern Show to promote his Netflix special Straight White Male, 60. During the interview, Carvey did several impressions including a rather humorous one in which Paul McCartney explained about life in 2016 to a ghostly John Lennon.

Dana Carvey’s interview …was jam-packed with celebrity impressions and personal stories from Dana’s storied career in comedy. From his first encounter with Robin Williams to the time he served Richard Pryor an omelet to his new bit about the Beatles discussing Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

During the same interview, Carvey recounted his first meeting with the late, great Robin Williams.

