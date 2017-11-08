Dana Carvey Does a Humorous Impression of Paul McCartney Explaining Life in 2016 to John Lennon

Dana Carvey’s interview …was jam-packed with celebrity impressions and personal stories from Dana’s storied career in comedy. From his first encounter with Robin Williams to the time he served Richard Pryor an omelet to his new bit about the Beatles discussing Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

