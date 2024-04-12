Billy F. Gibbons Talks to Dan Rather About the Iconic Beards of ZZ Top

Frontman Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top sat down with veteran reporter Dan Rather to talk about the iconic beards for which the band is known, although Gibbons joked that his cap was becoming just as famous. He explained how he and Dusty Hill wound up wearing beards, while the aptly-named Frank Beard had no facial hair, although for a short while, he did.

Our first official release for Warner Brothers contained a photograph on the little sleeve inside the 12in long playing album. Actually the only evidence of Frank beard with a beard is hiding in inside of that record. He quickly grabbed the razor and went to town, but for Dusty and I, what started out as a disguise turned into a trademark.

Gibbons Also Talked About His Home State of Texas