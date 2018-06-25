30′ Dalmatian Named Spot! Balances a Yellow NYC Taxi on Its Nose at Entrance to Children’s Hospital

A post shared by Scott Beale (@scottbeale) on Jun 25, 2018 at 9:03am PDT

For the opening of the new Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone, local artist Donald Lipski and a team of professionals installed a wonderfully whimsical sculpture that greets visitors at the hospital entrance. This sculpture features a 30 foot Dalmatian named “SPOT!” who playfully balances a yellow taxi upon its big nose. Liski shared the full story of the project on Facebook.

The sculpture was designed for NYU Langone’s new Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital on 34th Street, just east of First Avenue. It’s been designed for children at every turn, and is going to be an amazing hospital.