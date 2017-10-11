Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Shows Off Her Lightsaber Skills While Answering 73 Questions

While visiting New York City, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ star Daisy Ridley invites Vogue inside her hotel room to answer 73 Questions. Daisy spits some bars from Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ and shows off what she can do with a real lightsaber.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!