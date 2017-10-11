Laughing Squid

Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Shows Off Her Lightsaber Skills While Answering 73 Questions

While staying abroad in New York City for a friend’s wedding, Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress Daisy Ridley invited Joe Sabia of Condé Nast Entertainment to visit her lavish hotel room to answer answer 73 random questions as part of Vogue’s ongoing series. Clad in a green summer dress and (later) black motorcycle jacket, Ridley shared with Sabia her travel workout routine, her ability to assume an American accent, her favorite television shows, her talent with a lightsaber and how she likes her tea.

While visiting New York City, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ star Daisy Ridley invites Vogue inside her hotel room to answer 73 Questions. Daisy spits some bars from Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ and shows off what she can do with a real lightsaber.


