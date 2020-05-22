A Kind Father Who Grew Up Without a Dad Offers Practical Advice for Performing Daily Tasks

Rob Kenney, a father of two grown children, runs the “Dad, How Do I?” channel, an incredibly helpful video series for which he offers practical advice for performing daily tasks. Kenney found that he wanted to use his experience as a father to advice to those out there are growing up without a father in the same way that he did. Kenney talked to Shattered about his motivations.

My goal in life was to raise good adults — not good children but good adults — because I had a fractured childhood. … I want [the video series] to be about everyday tasks, but I also would like to pass along some of the wisdom I’ve learned along the way to encourage people. …I thought I was just going to be showing people how to do stuff, but it’s kind of resonating on a whole different level.

via Know Your Meme