Comedian Dad Engages in a Full-Fledged Conversation With His Toddler Despite Son’s Limited Vocabulary

While sitting together on the sofa, comedian DJ Pryor and his toddler Kingston Jierre engaged in a full-fledged conversation with each other, complete with hand motions and arm gesticulation. What made this scene so adorably funny is that the son, at only 18-months old, has a very limited vocabulary. Dad didn’t seem to care and continually responded to his beautiful little boy’s noises with exclamations, questions, and nods of agreement. Kingston Jierre’s mom Shanieke Pryor captured the whole hilarious interaction as it happened.

Only this child!! Having a full-fledged conversation with Daddy and Daddy is just as bad

Perhaps little Kingston Jierre wants to be a comedian like his daddy when he grows up.