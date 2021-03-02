Dad and Son Build Stick Libraries For Local Dog Parks

Father and son David and Jeremiah Carter have worked together to create “Stick Libraries” at dog parks around their Saskatoon, Canada home for their dog Nala and other local canines. So far the duo has built a library at the Avalon Dog Park and at Chief White Cap Offleash Dog Park, both in Saskatoon.

The elder Carter told the CBC that he was looking for a project to keep his son occupied during the pandemic. He was inspired by the idea for a stick library that first originated with craftsman Andrew Taylor in Kaiapoi, New Zealand.

David Carter was looking for ways to keep his ten-year-old son Jeremiah busy during the pandemic, so the family collected some scrap wood from their garage and got to work making life a little bit easier for dogs.

via My Modern Met