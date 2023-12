Dachshund Brings Stuffed Animals To His Food Bowl

A little dachshund named Lunon who lives in Japan with his sibling Calme and their beloved human, adorably brings different stuffed animals to his food bowl to eat with him. Usually it’s just one at a time, but sometimes he tries to bring the whole crate. At other times, the plushie will sit at his bowl and Lunon will eat with Calme.