Calm Little Dachshund Activates ‘Grandma Radar’ When He Realizes They’re on the Way to Her House

A calm mini-dachshund named Norman, who was riding in the car with his beloved humans, suddenly perked up and activated his “Grandma Radar” when they passed a certain landmark that indicated they were on their way to Grandma’s house. From there, the little weiner dog could not hold back his excitement.

Grandma Radar Activated. The closer we get, the louder I cheer!

via Boing Boing