Dabchick the Bird Puppet Welcomes Matilda the Kitten Into the Dixon Home With a Tenderly Humorous Song

When a new kitten named Matilda was brought into his home in April 2018, Barnaby Dixon‘s (previously) beloved bird puppet Dabchick welcomed the tiny feline in the most amusing way. The forthright bird was at first put off by the kitten, but after a bit he grew more tender towards Matilda and even wrote a humorous song to lull her to sleep.

This lovely song also paid tribute his late cat Maisie, who had passed away in 2017.

Go to sleep sweet Matilda you’ve had a long day

The shadows are growing so you best hit the hay

While I’m closing the door now and here you must stay

But when daybreak comes calling

Let’s have a play

Settle down sweet Matilda, its twenty past four

Why the hell are you mewing and scratching the door

I’m heading outside now to blow off some steam

So just get your dumb head down

Good night and sweet dreams

I miss my dear Maisie and I’ll never forget

But then seventeen years is quite old for a pet

Now the flowers of springtime bloom on her grave

And I will stick you down with her if you don’t behave

(I’m just joking)

Rise and shine sweet Matilda

The morning has come

You have a full day of purring

And licking your bum

Oh she’s sleeping, that figures so everyone shush

But I’m tempted to smack her for being a douche