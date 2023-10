Cyriak Harris, the highly creative person behind¬†many disconcerting animated videos, created a short animation of an oddly autophagous, multiplying goose that honks in time to a cheery electronic tune. The piece is appropriately titled “Honk”.

What’s this? A new video? Why, yes. Some goose experiments for your amusement. All done in after effects using some photos of a goose I found. Thought I would do something nice and simple for a change, but these things are never simple of course…