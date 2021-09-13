Artist Cyriak Makes a Surreal Film Using Homemade Video Software Made Out of LEGO and Cardboard

Frustrated with the online fickleness of online video software, artist Cyriak Harris decided that he would make his own hard software to create one of his wonderfully surreal films out of LEGO, rubber bands, and cardboard. Surprisingly, this homemade contraption worked very well. It even allows for a soundtrack to be created.

Introducing Cyriak Animator Pro, the new professional video making software I built myself out of lego and cardboard. ….Cyriak Animator Pro also gives you the tools to make your own video soundtrack, with patented rubber band technology and some other crap I found in my kitchen.

Contraption number 2: Cyriak at 18 months pregnant. pic.twitter.com/W266Dz0up0 — cyriak harris (@cyriakharris) September 12, 2021

And finally, contraption number 4: baby Cyriak takes his first steps pic.twitter.com/ieNn6BgKhc — cyriak harris (@cyriakharris) September 12, 2021