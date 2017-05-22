The Cyclops Kid, A Tiny Goat Born With an Eye In the Middle of His Forehead Survives Beyond Expectation

A baby goat in Assam, India who was born on May 10, 2017 with an underdeveloped nose, a single ear, a shortened and a single oversized eye in the middle of his forehead has survived far beyond veterinary expectations of only a few days. This cyclops kid’s distinctive features are typical of genetic malformation known as “Cyclopia” in which individual eye orbits fail to develop normally into two cavities. Mukhuri Das, the goat’s human spoke with Barcroft Media about this odd, but miraculous little being who lives on his farm and who has brought many an interested person by to visit.

I was shocked. It’s like a miracle and people have been coming to our place to see this baby goat. …It’s my responsibility to take care of the baby goat. I have been feeding him like a normal goat. It might be something from God that the baby goat was born in our house. He So many people are coming to our place to see this baby goat…