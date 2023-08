Transformer Rock Stars Cover ‘Deceptacon’ by LeTigre

The rock star robots of The Cybertronic Spree performed an aerobic cover of the 1999 LeTigre dance song “Deceptacon” in their unique Transformers style. According to the band, this tribute was both well-expected and well-deserved.

The Cybertronic Spree get fit and pay tribute to Le Tigre! It’s the most expected cover tune any self respecting Transformers fan could ask for. …Watch us bots get fit and fired up in our tribute to one of the aughts’ greatest songs.