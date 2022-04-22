The Cybertronic Spree Performs Lively Cover of the Glam Rock Classic ‘Ballroom Blitz’

The rock star robots of The Cybertronic Spree, a Transformers-themed tribute band who previously performed a truly righteous cover of Led Zeppelin’s “The Immigrant Song” and Heart’s Barracuda, performed a lively cover of the glam rock classic “Ballroom Blitz”.

Robot rockstars in disguise, The Cybertronic Spree pay tribute to SWEET, WAYNE’S WORLD, and ED ONEIL with a rendition of ‘Ballroom Blitz’. Are they worthy or are they just giant robot sellouts? Find out!

The song, which was written by Sweet in 1973, remains popular through to the present day.