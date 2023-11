Stephanie Sammann of Real Science examined the unique biology of the cuttlefish, noting its mesmerizing strobing bioluminescence, remarkable intelligence, and singular buoyancy.

A major component of getting around the ocean is having some kind of buoyancy system … cuttlefish have an utterly unique buoyancy mechanism – the cuddle bone. …cuttlebone has high porosity and high permeability,…meaning it can resist changes in shape when being acted on by a physical force.