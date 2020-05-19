Laughing Squid

Custom Plush Toys Based on Children’s Artwork

Budsies, the company that makes plush toys based on children’s artwork has continued in its mission to encourage childhood creativity by expanding its reach with homeschooling advice and suggestions. However, their main focus is taking pictures and drawings of people, selfies, or made-up creatures and turning them into huggable toys.

Our friend Elizabeth Spiers had a Budsie made from the Lemon Monster drawing her son made.

The company also launched Petsies, handmade plush lookalikes of pets.

We specialize in all pets, big & small: dogs, cats, horses, rats, birds… We can make a custom plush of any pet you can think of.

