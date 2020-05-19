Custom Plush Toys Based on Children’s Artwork

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

photo by Elizabeth Spiers

Budsies, the company that makes plush toys based on children’s artwork has continued in its mission to encourage childhood creativity by expanding its reach with homeschooling advice and suggestions. However, their main focus is taking pictures and drawings of people, selfies, or made-up creatures and turning them into huggable toys.

Custom plush made from photos of drawings/people!

Our friend Elizabeth Spiers had a Budsie made from the Lemon Monster drawing her son made.

Found a company that turns drawings into plush things and decided my son's Lemon MonsterTM needed to be 3D. Think it turned out well. pic.twitter.com/aTzJzAZDwC — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) May 18, 2020

The company also launched Petsies, handmade plush lookalikes of pets.

We specialize in all pets, big & small: dogs, cats, horses, rats, birds… We can make a custom plush of any pet you can think of.

via Elizabeth Spiers