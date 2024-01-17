Why Cuddling With Puppies Makes Them as Happy as Their Humans

BBC Earth explains that cuddling with puppies releases the same happiness hormones in the dogs as it does in humans. In fact, puppies who are cuddled at a young age are able to form more stable bonding relationships with people, are less likely to be afraid of strangers, and are more able to solve problems on their own, especially when a vacuum cleaner is chasing them around the house.

Early contact with people is so important for our pups to grow up into. Well-adjusted dogs before puppies reached 12 weeks of age. They should meet lots of different people of all shapes and sizes so that they aren’t scared of strangers later in life. While socialized pups actually grow up to be more confident, more loving, and even better at problem solving.