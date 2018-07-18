Consumer Time Capsule has unearthed a Crystal Pepsi employee training video that was made for the national launch of the product in 1992. Here’s the Crystal Pepsi launch commercial that premiered on January 31, 1993 during Super Bowl XXVII, featuring the Van Halen song “Right Now”.
Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and FlipboardPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.