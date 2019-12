Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

HipDict is a brilliant crowdsourced dictionary that invites users to submit their own words and/or phrases with their own definitions. Once the submission is accepted, the word and/or phrase definition becomes part of the dictionary and is elegantly posted to Instagram.

The crowdsourced dictionary. Submit your definitions now!

The responses range from the very clever to the incredibly spot-on and phrased perfectly.

via DeMilked