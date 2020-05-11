Crowded House Performs an Incredible Live Version of the Song ‘Something So Strong’ From Their Homes

I’ve been feeling so much older

Frame me and hang me on the wall

I’ve seen you fall into the same trap

This thing is happening to us all…

As part of his ongoing “home series”, the great Neil Finn and the members of Crowded House performed an incredible rendition of the original band’s 1987 hit “Something So Strong” via video chat. Finn stated that the band is getting a chance to rehearse while also performing for fans.