Crowded House Performs ‘Don’t Dream Its Over’ to a Giant Crowd at Glastonbury 2022

The inimitable Crowded House performed their iconic 1986 hit “Don’t Dream It’s Over” to a gigantic crowd at Glastonbury 2022. Frontman Neil Finn, dressed impeccably in a white suit, was joined by sons Liam on guitar and Elroy on drums, along with Nick Seymour on bass, and Mitchell Froom on keyboards.

Just a few days later, the band performed at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester, where legendary guitarist Johhny Marr, formerly of The Smiths, joined them onstage for a rousing version of “Weather With You”.