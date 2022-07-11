Crowded House Performs ‘Don’t Dream Its Over’ to a Giant Crowd at Glastonbury 2022

The inimitable Crowded House performed their iconic 1986 hit “Don’t Dream It’s Over” to a gigantic crowd at Glastonbury 2022. Frontman Neil Finn, dressed impeccably in a white suit, was joined by sons Liam on guitar and Elroy on drums, along with Nick Seymour on bass, and Mitchell Froom on keyboards.

Crowded House Performs ‘Don’t Dream Its Over’ to a Giant Crowd at Glastonbury 2022

Just a few days later, the band performed at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester, where legendary guitarist Johhny Marr, formerly of The Smiths, joined them onstage for a rousing version of “Weather With You”.

Recent Posts