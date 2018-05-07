Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Clever Crow Steals a Credit Card in Attempt to Buy a Train Ticket From a Self-Service Machine in Tokyo

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

While waiting to buy a ticket at the Kinshichō Station in Tokyo, Yuzu resident Kinoshita Shoji captured very amusing footage of a clever crow hopping from one self-service machine to another, trying to figure out how to purchase a ticket. After watching the humans for a while, the wily bird stole a credit card from an unsuspecting commuter, but was unable to figure out how to put the card in the machine. The bird then very politely returned the credit card to the commuter upon her request.

(translated) “Window Crow”. A crow that tried to ride a train ride with a card.

Crow Attempts to Buy Train Ticket

via reddit

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP