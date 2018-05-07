Clever Crow Steals a Credit Card in Attempt to Buy a Train Ticket From a Self-Service Machine in Tokyo

While waiting to buy a ticket at the Kinshichō Station in Tokyo, Yuzu resident Kinoshita Shoji captured very amusing footage of a clever crow hopping from one self-service machine to another, trying to figure out how to purchase a ticket. After watching the humans for a while, the wily bird stole a credit card from an unsuspecting commuter, but was unable to figure out how to put the card in the machine. The bird then very politely returned the credit card to the commuter upon her request.

(translated) “Window Crow”. A crow that tried to ride a train ride with a card.

via reddit