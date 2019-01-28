Laughing Squid

A Brilliant Series of Crocheted Seafood by Kate Jenkins

Yarn artist Kate Jenkins, who makes elaborate crocheted artwork, has created a brilliant subaquatic series featuring various types of seafood including lobster, sardines, shrimp, clams and oysters, squid. Some of the pieces, such as the escaping lobster, were made to benefit the National Lobster Hatchery, while others were made for the fun of it or for specific art shows.

I was always looking for different ways to use my love of wool, textile and colour. And that’s how my art was born. The everyday has always fascinated and inspired me, particularly food. So I began to take things we all know and love – like fish and chips – reinventing them in wool.

Prints, sweaters and crocheted items are available for purchase through Jenkins’ site.

