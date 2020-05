Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Italian yarn artist Lindadi of Le Creazioni Di Lindadi has created an incredibly detailed aquarium featuring underwater creatures all made out of crocheted yarn, including various fish, a pink jellyfish, a blue octopus, orange coral, a tiny green turtle, several pale seahorses, two pink crabs and green seagrass.

Some of Lindadi’s small crocheted creations are available for purchase through her online store.

via Geekologie