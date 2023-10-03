Customers React to Burger King Accepting Credit Cards in 1993

In a classic clip from 1993, reporter Jamie Costello of WMAR-2 News in Baltimore captures the varied reactions of Burger King customers being told that the fast food restaurant would be accepting credit cards. Some thought it to be completely unnecessary.

I think it’s pretty bad if you have to use a credit card when you go to a fast food restaurant for something as little as three dollars and ten cents

Others liked the idea.

If I use my GM card I get a five percent rebate. I think if I eat here it long enough I’ll be able to buy a pickup truck.