Crayola Introduces ‘Colors of the World’ Crayons That Truly Represent the Various Shades of the ‘Flesh’ Color

Crayola has partnered with MOB Beauty CEO Victor Casale to introduce a set of 24 brand new crayons that truly reflects the diversity of the world in honor of the UN World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development 2020. This beautiful set, appropriately titled “Colors of the World”, represents the wide variety of skin shades that were otherwise ignored by the now-retired one-size-fits-all “Flesh” color crayon and allows each child to see themselves within their creative endeavors.

Crayola, the brand that sparks imagination through color, believes every child should be able to creatively and accurately color themselves into the world they see around them. Today, on UN World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, Crayola is proud and excited to launch Colors of the World crayons – 24 new specially formulated crayons – designed to mirror and represent over 40 global skin tones across the world.