Coyote Peterson Builds a Mini Planet Earth Set to Feature a Very Rare and Beautiful Red Velvet Worm

Having the opportunity to be one of the first film crews to capture footage of this mysterious and rarely seen creature the crew hiked back to base camp to meet Coyote and film some true “planet earth” style macro shots on a mini set. Talk about a once in a lifetime find!

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!