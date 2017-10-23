Coyote Peterson Builds a Mini Planet Earth Set to Feature a Very Rare and Beautiful Red Velvet Worm

While on location in Costa Rica, the adventurous Brave Wilderness host Coyote Peterson was back at the hotel when his camera crew came across a singular and beautiful red velvet worm. They brought this incredible creature back to Peterson, who excitedly built a miniature Planet Earth style set in order to feature exclusive footage of this rarely seen panarthropoda. Peterson added in an American imitation of Sir Richard Attenborough‘s narration before returning the worm back to where it was originally found.
