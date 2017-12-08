Coyote Peterson Tries to Bribe an Adorable Brushtail Possum Named Blossom With Bits of Yummy Food

The Common Brushtail Possum is one of Australia’s most adorable and widespread marsupials. Blossom is a rescued ambassador for her species that lives at the Billabong Sanctuary in Queensland Australia and she quickly became one of the crews favorite animals encountered on their recent visit down under!

While on location in Queensland, Australia, adventurer Coyote Peterson and the Brave Wilderness crew visited the Billabong Sanctuary , where they met the very cute but somewhat reticent brushtail possum named Blossom . Coyote tried to encourage Blossom to leave the safety of her wooden hut by bribing her with several of her favorite foods, but the clever nocturnal mammal would only come out for a second, grab the yummy morsel and quickly retreat back inside.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!