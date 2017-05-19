Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Coyote Peterson Unsuccessfully Attempts to Eat a Famously Stinky Durian Fruit

by at on

Coyote Peterson Durian Challenge

While on location in Homestead, Florida, the strong willed, but weak stomached Coyote Peterson made a second attempt at consuming a stinky fruit. After making his purchase at the locally famousRobert is Here Fruit Stand, Peterson started off with a jackfruit, which was pleasantly sweet, before moving on to the famously odiferous Durian fruit. Needless to say things didn’t go down well at all.

Well so I think what we’ve learned is that the jackfruit smells and really tastes pretty good but it’s extremely sticky. When it comes to Durian, it’s somewhere between rotten cheese and doggy diarrhea.

Advertisements

More posts about: Food





  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.