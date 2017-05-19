Coyote Peterson Unsuccessfully Attempts to Eat a Famously Stinky Durian Fruit

While on location in Homestead, Florida, the strong willed, but weak stomached Coyote Peterson made a second attempt at consuming a stinky fruit. After making his purchase at the locally famousRobert is Here Fruit Stand, Peterson started off with a jackfruit, which was pleasantly sweet, before moving on to the famously odiferous Durian fruit. Needless to say things didn’t go down well at all.

Well so I think what we’ve learned is that the jackfruit smells and really tastes pretty good but it’s extremely sticky. When it comes to Durian, it’s somewhere between rotten cheese and doggy diarrhea.