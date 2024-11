Comedian Amusingly Ponders Why Cows Were Historically Drawn With Corners in Pastoral Scenes

While performing live, the very creative actor and comedian Alasdair Beckett-King amusingly pondered aloud as to why cows were historically ubiquitous and drawn with corners in classic pastoral scenes. Beckett also noted that sheep were drawn in the shape of a brain and pigs were portrayed as far too round.

When you’re painting a mid 19th century pastoral scene, why is there always a massive cow there?