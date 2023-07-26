Nebraska Cow Sets Guinness World Record for Most Tricks in One Minute

A four year old Charolais cow named Ghost, who lives in Hay Springs, Nebraska, with her loving human trainer Megan Reimann, set the Guinness World Record for the most tricks performed by a cow in one minute. While Ghost was a bit nervous due to all the people watching, she still had no problem performing an amazing ten tricks in 60 seconds.

Ghost the cow suffers slightly from stage fright, but was still able to set the record for the most tricks performed by a cow in one minute with the help of her human Megan Reimann in Nebraska, USA