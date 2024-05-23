Virginia Farm Animal Sanctuary Turns Their Kitchen Window Into a ‘Cow Carrot Drive Thru’

Ryan Phillips, founder of Life With Pigs Farm Animal Sanctuary in Williamsburg, Virginia and a talented musician who reads to and serenades animals, created a “cow carrot drive thru” using their kitchen window, resulting in an adorable series of videos. The window is the perfect size and height for a peckish cow to stick his or her little head through and enjoy a treat from the kitchen.

Is that a cow sticking her head through our window? Why yes it is! Because it’s another edition of the Cow Carrot Drive Thru! So, let’s serve up some carrots and some smiles as we feed at first one and than later two happy customers in the form of Jenna and then Maisie.