Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Humans Could Develop the Capabilities of a Jedi With Technology Available Today

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown of AsapSCIENCE posit the question “Could The Jedi Exist?” by comparing the separate physical, psychological and technological capabilities of becoming a Jedi to what is available at this time. Some of these capabilities involve super quick reflexes, electromagnetic force fields, building a lightsaber, mitochondrial energy and psychic ability.

From lightsabers to the force and mindtricks, the Jedi are a force to be reckoned with even against the best of superheroes but with the new Star Wars “The Last Jedi” trailer and movie coming out soon, not to mention EA’s Battlefront 2 debacle we started wondering whether ornot the Jedi could actually exist.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy