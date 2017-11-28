How Humans Could Develop the Capabilities of a Jedi With Technology Available Today

From lightsabers to the force and mindtricks, the Jedi are a force to be reckoned with even against the best of superheroes but with the new Star Wars “The Last Jedi” trailer and movie coming out soon, not to mention EA’s Battlefront 2 debacle we started wondering whether ornot the Jedi could actually exist.

Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown of AsapSCIENCE posit the question “ Could The Jedi Exist? ” by comparing the separate physical, psychological and technological capabilities of becoming a Jedi to what is available at this time. Some of these capabilities involve super quick reflexes, electromagnetic force fields, building a lightsaber, mitochondrial energy and psychic ability.

