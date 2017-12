Sorry Fam but your boy is retiring to officially day-trade #Cryptocurrency. No idea how y’all do that 9-5 noise.

In a really amusing skit by the aptly named Corporate Bro , an office loudmouth brags to his co-workers about his recent foray into cryptocurrency via Bitcoin, claiming to be an expert in blockchain technology after three weeks of research. Quite predictably he first cursed at himself for missing the bubble before going on a veritable roller coaster ride of financial ups and downs.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!