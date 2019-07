Videographer Parker Paul (previously) has created “All Sight”, a wonderfully surreal bird’s eye panorama of the picturesque Cornwall, England landscape. Paul achieved this slightly disconcerting effect by stitching together images shot by his drone.

A flight through surreal panoramic landscapes of Cornwall. Created with drone shot images stitched into distorted 360-degree panaromas then brought to life with 2.5D camera projection.

