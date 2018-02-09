Laughing Squid

Woman Comes Home to Find Her Neighbor’s Corgi Riding on Top of Her One Eyed Pony in the Dark

One Eyed Pony Corgi Ride

When horse breeder Callie Schenker arrived home one night to her Bolivar, Missouri home, she was surprised to that find that her one-eyed pony Cricket was happily giving a ride around the yard in the dark to her neighbor’s little Corgi. Unbeknownst to Schenker, the two animals had become friends and evidently enjoy spending time together.

So we pull back in our driveway tonight and this is what we see. This is not our dog! But apparently him and Cricket the one eyed wonder pony are best friends. I’m stealing the dog, new circus act!

via WVNS, Katy Andersen

