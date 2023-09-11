Little Corgi Falls Into Koi Pond While Visiting the Fish

A funny little corgi named Morty became so fascinated with the fish in the koi pond in his yard that he fell into the water. Neither the fish nor the dog were hurt in the incident. According to his human, Morty means no harm.

This session with the koi pond went a little too far. Whenever we leave now Morty runs straight for the koi pond. He doesn’t want to hurt the fish he just literally loves them. He loves going in checking in on them and watching them.

Because of his accidental fall, his humans had to get the pond cleaned. Morty appeared confused and concerned about the fish who were kept safe during the process.

Two weeks ago we had our pond cleaned. Morty was so confused by the shallow water and kept looking for his fish.

Luckily, all returned to normal. The fish were returned to the pond and Morty continues to visit.

Morty is happy to see them again.

Luckily, Morty’s humans taught him and his sister Maple to swim.