Cookie Monster Learns How to Speak French

In the spirit of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Alex and Tom of AT Frenchies quite amusingly taught Cookie Monster how to say certain words in French that all sound the same when spoken out loud. The words were “mother” (“mére”), “sea” (“mer”), “mayor” (“maire) and “grandmother” (“mémère”). Too bad they couldn’t include “merde”.

Cookie monster then asked Alex and Tom to translate “The mother of the mayor and grandmother in the sea” to French.

La mère du maire et mémère en la mer