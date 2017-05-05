Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Cookie Box That Can Only Be Opened With Two People That Helps Teach Self-Control

by at on

Cookie box that can only be opened with another person

Thijs Sondag and his friend Gustav created a clever prototype cookie box that can only be opened with two people that helps teach impatient users self-control. The box requires at least three hands to open and release the delicious treats inside. Thijs shared detailed instructions on how to make the cookie box on Google Drive and build process images on Imgur.

I have zero self-control when it comes to snacking and I often found myself on the couch, binge eating all the snacks that were in the house. I always wanted to try to build a physical thing, so I decided (together with my friend Gustav) to make a cookie box that can only be opened when you’re together with another person.

The box and the mechanism are made out of (glued) laser-cut acrylic, the lid is 3D printed and the hinges, knob and extension springs are off-the-shelf components, bought at local stores. The budget for a single box is around 30USD, if you’ve access to a 3D printer and a laser cutter. (read more)

Cookie box that can only be opened with another person

Cookie box that can only be opened with another person

Cookie box that can only be opened with another person

Cookie box that can only be opened with another person

Cookie box that can only be opened with another person

I build a cookie box that can only be opened with 2 people.

images via Thijs Sondag

via That’s Nerdalicious

Advertisements

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.