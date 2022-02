Cony Hawk, The Skateboarding Traffic Delineator

Cony Hawk is a pro skateboarding traffic delineator that shreds Esco Skatepark in Escondido, California, and travels around to other parks around the US to do the very same thing.

This amusing idea came from Tim, who works for the park as a “Fun Maker”. Tim sets Cony Hawk in motion and lets gravity take over the rest of the way. Sometimes Cony Hawk is successful, and sometimes not. Either way, Cony Hawk shows excellent etiquette when doing both.

Cony Hawk bails but never fails!