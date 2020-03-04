Building a Custom Concrete Electric Guitar

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

While woodworking luthier Adam Zawalich was casting a beautiful walnut guitar, he decided that he would also capture the mold in silicone in order to create a separate version of the same guitar but in concrete. Zawalich shared the entire process of building both guitars in a fascinating timelapse.

The casting was made from a walnut burl, set on fire to bring out the grain. I made a silicone mold that was filled with a mix of concrete and anchoring cement. Seemed like there was no reason to not turn the original body into a guitar as well. Two for the price of one.

via The Awesomer