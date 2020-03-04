Building a Custom Concrete Electric Guitar

While woodworking luthier Adam Zawalich was casting a beautiful walnut guitar, he decided that he would also capture the mold in silicone in order to create a separate version of the same guitar but in concrete. Zawalich shared the entire process of building both guitars in a fascinating timelapse.
The casting was made from a walnut burl, set on fire to bring out the grain. I made a silicone mold that was filled with a mix of concrete and anchoring cement. Seemed like there was no reason to not turn the original body into a guitar as well. Two for the price of one.
